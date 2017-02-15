Trump Meets Netanyahu, Annotated

President Trump is the latest in a succession of U.S. presidents pledging unbreakable support for Israel.

Last year, for instance, the United States signed a $38 billion military aid package with the Israelis even as Washington pressed Israel to make peace with the Palestinians.

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump signaled an intent to bolster Israel in even more demonstrative ways. But lately, in the early days of the Trump administration, the language of support has become somewhat less robust.

This week, the public will get an important glimpse of the status of the relationship between these two countries, when President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for the first time.

On Wednesday, February 15, the two leaders will hold a joint press conference in the afternoon. NPR journalists who cover politics, the Middle East and national security will be live-annotating their remarks.

You can follow along below:

