Trump Meets Netanyahu, Annotated

By 20 minutes ago
  • Donald Trump
    This week, the public will get an important glimpse of the status of the relationship between these two countries, when President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for the first time.
    Greg Richter / Flickr Creative Commons

President Trump is the latest in a succession of U.S. presidents pledging unbreakable support for Israel.

Last year, for instance, the United States signed a $38 billion military aid package with the Israelis even as Washington pressed Israel to make peace with the Palestinians.

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump signaled an intent to bolster Israel in even more demonstrative ways. But lately, in the early days of the Trump administration, the language of support has become somewhat less robust.

This week, the public will get an important glimpse of the status of the relationship between these two countries, when President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for the first time.

On Wednesday, February 15, the two leaders will hold a joint press conference in the afternoon. NPR journalists who cover politics, the Middle East and national security will be live-annotating their remarks.

You can follow along below:

Loading...

Tags: 
Donald Trump

Related Content

NC Attorney General Joins Legal Challenge To Trump's Travel Ban

By Feb 7, 2017
An image of former state senator Josh Stein
Public Doman

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s travel and immigration ban.

Triangle Residents, Businesses React To President Trump's Executive Order

By , , & Jan 31, 2017
U.S. Representative David Price held a press conference on Monday, January 30, 2017 to denounce President Trump's executive order. Holding a sign is Mimi Fatuma, 50, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo who arrived in the U.S. in early 2015.
Rusty Jacobs / WUNC

Upated 1:11 p.m., February 2, 2017.

North Carolina Congressman David Price said on Monday he will introduce legislation to immediately rescind President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

What Trump’s Ascent Shows About American Identity

By & Feb 1, 2017
President Trump giving victory speech
By Michael Vadon, via Wikimedia Commons

The first weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency have been marked by a slew of controversial executive orders prompting sweeping policy changes on immigration and healthcare. But what does a Trump presidency show Americans about their perspectives on government, society and their role in the world? 