Trump fired Comey: Cue the hilarious cartoons worldwide

Many American cartoonists have compared President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey to Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" in 1973 — when Nixon terminated a special prosecutor looking into Watergate. Cartoonists outside the United States seem to prefer to riff on the hidden hand of Russia and other familiar Trumpisms. Here are some of the images circulating the globe:

Rod Emmerson of New Zealand



Christian Durando of Italy



Michael de Adder of Canada



Other cartoonists are using Trump stereotypes like "You're fired!" to explain the move.

Dawn Mockler of Canada



Osama Hajjaj of Jordan

Miguel Cordova of Peru



And then there is Russia, lurking in the background, calling all the shots.

Martin Sutovec of Slovakia







