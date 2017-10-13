Trump decertified the Iran nuclear deal. Here’s what's at stake for Iran’s budding tech sector

In the US there's Youtube, Groupon, and Uber. In Iran there's Aparat, Takhfifan, and Snapp.

"A couple years ago the tech community in Tehran was just really a handful of [venture capitalists] and a [few] young entrepeneuers," said Aki Ito, Bloomberg's tech editor and co-host of the podcast Decrypted.

But the country's tech sector flourished after sanctions were lifted as part of the Obama-era nuclear deal.

“There’s no question that the lifting of sanctions allowed Iran’s tech community to grow so much faster than it would have with the sanctions there," Ito said. The lifting of sanctions "changed everything for a lot of young founders," who developed products and services that "people in Tehran use every single day."

Now that could all be at stake, as the Trump administration announced on Friday it would decertify the deal, and tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

How will the Trump administration's decision to decertify the Obama-era program affect Iran's entrepreneurs? Listen to the audio above.





From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI