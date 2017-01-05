Triangle Prepares For The Season's First Snowfall

By & 2 minutes ago

A file photo of 15-501 in Chapel Hill during a snowstorm.
Credit Carol Jackson / WUNC

The Triangle is bracing for up to six inches of snow Saturday, with slightly smaller accumulations in the Triad and the Sandhills.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Shawna Copley said the winter weather could kick off with some rain Friday afternoon.

“That should change over quickly to snow overnight," she said. "Especially in the Triangle area, we're expecting it to be a mainly-snow event."

Further south and east of the area, Copley said periods of sleet will also add to the mix.

“We really expect the action to pick up as we get into Friday night then into the day Saturday before tapering off Saturday afternoon into the evening,” Copley said.
 
That's when temperatures will drop into the teens, Copley said. Freezing temperatures will remain through Sunday, putting the region at risk for black ice.
 
Meanwhile, state Department of Transportation crews are gearing up for the winter weather.

Crews in central North Carolina are testing snowplows and spreaders, checking fuel supplies and moving equipment into position. Drivers can expect to see salt trucks on the road throughout Thursday evening and Friday morning.
 

Tags: 
Winter Weather

Related Content

Snow, Sleet Make For Risky Commute

By Feb 15, 2016
A picture of sleet
Mike Epp / Wikipedia

A wintry mix is falling north of the Triangle, with snow covering Granville, Vance, and Person Counties.

North Carolina's Overnight Forecast: Re-Freezing And More Snow Possible

By Jan 22, 2016
National Weather Service / NOAA

Updated 6:53 p.m.

Meteorologists say another line of precipitation will add a little more ice and freezing rain to the wintry mix tonight.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest ice accumulation overnight will stretch along a line across central North Carolina from Moore County in the Sandhills to Granville County along the Virginia border. Within that range are Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties. The forecast says there could be another quarter-inch's worth of ice by morning.