Triangle Prepares For The Season's First Snowfall

The Triangle is bracing for up to six inches of snow Saturday, with slightly smaller accumulations in the Triad and the Sandhills.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Shawna Copley said the winter weather could kick off with some rain Friday afternoon.

“That should change over quickly to snow overnight," she said. "Especially in the Triangle area, we're expecting it to be a mainly-snow event."

Further south and east of the area, Copley said periods of sleet will also add to the mix.

“We really expect the action to pick up as we get into Friday night then into the day Saturday before tapering off Saturday afternoon into the evening,” Copley said.



That's when temperatures will drop into the teens, Copley said. Freezing temperatures will remain through Sunday, putting the region at risk for black ice.



Meanwhile, state Department of Transportation crews are gearing up for the winter weather.

Crews in central North Carolina are testing snowplows and spreaders, checking fuel supplies and moving equipment into position. Drivers can expect to see salt trucks on the road throughout Thursday evening and Friday morning.

