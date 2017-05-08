Triad Area Schools Look To Boost Entrepreneurship

A view of the Wake Forest University campus. Wake Forest is among the universities looking to boost campus entrepreneurship.
Credit Ken Bennett / Wake Forest University

Six Winston-Salem colleges and universities will establish funds to support campus entrepreneurship.

Each institution will award between $25,000 and $100,000 in grants to student, staff or alumni startups.

The participating schools include UNC School of the Arts, Wake Forest University, and Winston-Salem State University. The schools will determine grant eligibility and requirements, as well as funding amounts.

UNC School of the Arts plans to award up to $75,000 to student, alumni, or faculty ventures contributing to Winston-Salem's creative economy. Winston-Salem State will provide $100,000 for businesses targeting social issues like health equity.

The other three participants are Forsyth Tech, Piedmont International University, and Salem College.

Forsyth Tech plans to award $100,000 per year to a group of startups located in Forsyth and Stokes counties. Piedmont International is creating a fund for students and alumni launching nonprofits in Winston-Salem.

