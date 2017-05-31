Tree-Killing Bug Confirmed In Another North Carolina County

An invasive insect that has killed millions of ash trees across the United States has expanded its incursion into North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2rnjqUG ) that Charlotte's assistant city arborist Laurie Reid Dukes identified the emerald ash borer as responsible for the deaths of trees at a commercial development in the city. The metallic green beetle was first detected in North Carolina in 2013, after invading most eastern states.

Dukes has sent specimens to the federal government for confirmation. The North Carolina Forest Service has updated its map of confirmed locations to include Mecklenburg county, which joins Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba and Iredell counties as infestation sites.

In September 2015, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services issued a statewide EAB quarantine, meaning that any part of an ash tree, including firewood, cannot be moved from a quarantine area into an area outside the quarantine.

Dukes says it takes the insect two years to fully kill trees.

The city estimates 1,300 ash trees line Charlotte's streets.