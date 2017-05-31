Tree-Killing Bug Confirmed In Another North Carolina County

An invasive insect that has killed millions of ash trees across the United States has expanded its incursion into North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2rnjqUG ) that Charlotte's assistant city arborist Laurie Reid Dukes identified the emerald ash borer as responsible for the deaths of trees at a commercial development in the city. The metallic green beetle was first detected in North Carolina in 2013, after invading most eastern states.

Dukes has sent specimens to the federal government for confirmation. The North Carolina Forest Service has updated its map of confirmed locations to include Mecklenburg county, which joins Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba and Iredell counties as infestation sites.

A map showing the counties where emerald ash borer have been confirmed across North Carolina as of May 24, 2017.
Credit Courtesy of NC Forest Service

In September 2015, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services issued a statewide EAB quarantine, meaning that any part of an ash tree, including firewood, cannot be moved from a quarantine area into an area outside the quarantine.

Dukes says it takes the insect two years to fully kill trees.

The city estimates 1,300 ash trees line Charlotte's streets.

 

Related Content

Emerald Ash Borer And Other Invasives Hit NC Hard

By ELizabeth Friend May 23, 2016
an image of a metallic, green emerald ash borer
USDA

North Carolina is one of the states hardest hit by invasive forest pests, according to a report from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.

Part of the problem is global trade is bringing new insects and diseases that are devastating native trees, said Gary Lovett, the study’s lead author.

NC Fights Invasive Beetle With Stingerless Wasp

By Sep 26, 2013
An invasive pest, the emerald ash borer, found in Granville County
NC Dept. of Agriculture

North Carolina is releasing wasps to fight an invasive beetle in ash trees. 

Forestry officials say the particular species of wasp is a natural enemy of the emerald ash borer.  The beetle was first found in North Carolina earlier this year.  It invades ash trees and kills them in two to three years.

Kelly Oten of the North Carolina Forest Service released 900 wasps, which naturally do not have stingers, Thursday morning.  She says the USDA is breeding them.

"They lay eggs in the larvae of the beetles and basically eat it from the inside out," Oten says.

Invasive Beetle Detected For First Time In NC Trees

By Jun 18, 2013
An invasive pest, the emerald ash borer, found in Granville County
NC Dept. of Agriculture

State agricultural officials have placed a quarantine on firewood from three counties due to a destructive insect infestation.  Pest control crews have found  evidence of a beetle known as the Emerald Ash Borer for the first time in North Carolina.  It makes its home in ash trees and kills them over a period of two to three years.  The quarantine applies to any wood products made from ash trees in Granville, Person and Vance Counties. 

Phil Wilson of the state Agriculture Department says the bug spreads by flying from tree to tree or by lumber transportation.

NC Prepares for Foreign Beetle

By Aug 19, 2011

An Asian beetle that first turned up in Michigan is threatening to spread to North Carolina. The Emerald Ash Borer arrived in the U.S. about ten years ago. Since then it's spread from the midwest, to most of the states surrounding North Carolina. Brian Haines works for the state Forest Service.