The trade war doesn't seem to be affecting company earnings (yet)

(Markets Edition) With news that Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court Justice, we'll take at look at the high court's track record when it comes to pro-business issues. Afterwards, we'll chat with market strategist Karyn Cavanaugh about how all this trade war talk has yet to be reflected in company earnings, and then we'll discuss how Norway is undergoing an oil supply squeeze due to a worker's strike. Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), Avast (avast.com), and Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/10/2018)