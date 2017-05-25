Tornadoes Hit NC For Second Day, Cleanup Underway

Clean-up activities are under way in central North Carolina after tornadoes hit the state for a second day.

At least four people were hurt in the storms in Iredell, Davie, Yadkin, Stokes and Union counties Wednesday.

More than 700 people were without electricity Thursday.

Dozens of homes were damaged as the storms knocked over trees and power lines.

The gym at Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin County lost its roof and two walls. Emergency Management Director Keith Vestal said about two dozen students and teachers took cover in the school next to that gym. None were hurt.

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Yadkin and Stokes counties. Officials are checking on reports of tornadoes in Iredell and Union counties.

A tornado hurt several people in Sampson County on Tuesday.