Top Stories: Latest On Manchester Bombing; When ISIS Claims Responsibility

-- What Does It Mean When ISIS Claims Responsibility For An Attack?

-- Manchester Police Arrest 3 Men In Connection To Arena Bombing.

-- The 'No Fun League', Relaxes NFL Celebration Rules.

-- Vigil Honors Manchester Victims, Across The Globe People Are Mournful.

Administration Officials To Defend Trump Budget To Lawmakers. (AP)

China's Credit Rating Downgraded On Debt. (New York Times)

Cosby Lawyer Charges Bias In Jury Selection. (Tribune-Review)

Google To Compare Consumers' Online And In-Store Shopping. (Bloomberg)

Calif. Landslide In Big Sur Cost Estimated At $1 Billion. (AccuWeather)

Myanmar Opens Peace Talks With Rebel Groups. (VOA)

Flamingos Are Steadier When Standing On One Leg, Not Two. (Atlantic)

