Top Stories: Contractors Claim Trump Owes Money; China In Taiwan Strait

-- China Sends Aircraft Carrier Into Taiwan Strait, A Provocative Move.

-- Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed Millions.

-- Student Painting Depicting Cops As Animals Sparks Tensions On Capitol Hill.

5 U.A.E. Humanitarian Workers Killed In Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Heavy Storms Bring More Snow, Rain To The West. (Weather.gov)

Honda Recalls 772,000 More Vehicles Over Airbag Inflators. (AP)

Report: Japanese Lawmakers Consider Emperor Abdication. (Japan Times)

Norway Starts To Shut Down FM Radio Signal. (Wired)

Top Hat, Wheelbarrow Could Be Out As Monopoly Game Tokens. (CNET)

