Top Stories: Chair Yellen Ends Fed Term; Trump To Keep Guantanamo Bay Open

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Yellen Exits As Fed Chair, Interest Rates Are Expected To Remain Steady.

-- Russian Spy Chief Reportedly Met With U.S. Intelligence Officials Despite Sanctions.

-- 'Science Guy' Attends State Of The Union Address, And Some Scientists Aren't Happy.

-- Trump Signs Order To Keep Prison At Guantanamo Bay Open.

And here are more early headlines:

Larry Nassar To Face 3rd Abuse Sentencing Today. (Lansing State Journal)

Federal Judge To Open Talks On Huge Opioid Lawsuit Settlement. (AP)

Australian Top Secret Documents Turn Up In Second Hand Shop. (ABC Online)

Document Shows 2nd Person Of Interest In Las Vegas Shooting. (Journal-Review)

Pharmacist In Meningitis Outbreak To Be Sentenced. (Tennessean)

China's New Flight Paths In Taiwan Strait Angers Taiwan. (Reuters)

Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan, Felt In Pakistan. (Al Jazeera)

"Comfort Peacock" Banned From Airline Flight. (Washington Post)

