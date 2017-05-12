Three-Play Series Features ‘Women And War’

Raleigh Little Theatre’s “Women And War” series aims to bring audiences into the minds and experiences of women in the military community. From Vietnam-era nurses who volunteered with the Red Cross, to modern-day spouses dealing with repeated deployments and a fighter pilot who finds herself grounded by a pregnancy, the plays highlight narratives of war that often go unheard.

“A Piece of My Heart” runs through May 21 at Raleigh Little Theatre. “Downrange: Voices from the Homefront” will be performed May 26 and 27. And “Grounded” will be on stage May 27 and 28. Patrick Torres, Raleigh Little Theatre’s artistic director, Mia Self, director of “A Piece of My Heart,” Emily James and Jean Jamison who act in “A Piece of My Heart,” and Michelle Wells, who performs the one-woman play “Grounded,” talk with host Frank Stasio about these powerful plays and the importance of performing them today.