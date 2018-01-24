The Thistle & Shamrock: New Year, New Music 2 By editor • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email This week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock features music by Jim and Susie Malcolm. Courtesy of Jim Malcolm Join us for our second week of new year releases, with artists including Jim and Susie Malcolm, Aurora Celtic, and the young musicians of Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd.Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. Tags: NPR Music & ConcertsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.