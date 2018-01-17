The Thistle & Shamrock: New Year, New Music

By editor 2 hours ago
  • This week's episode of <em>The Thistle & Shamrock </em>features music by Appalachian musical duo Anna & Elizabeth.
    This week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock features music by Appalachian musical duo Anna & Elizabeth.
    Brett Winter Lemon / Courtesy of Anna & Elizabeth

Lift your winter spirits and warm your heart with the New Year's brand new releases, with artists including Anna & Elizabeth, Open the Door for Three, and Matthew Byrne.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
NPR Music & Concerts