Things To Do Around The Triangle To Commemorate MLK Day

From parades and marches, to musical performances and religious services, there are a number of events around the Triangle and surrounding areas this weekend.

January 14

Sounds of Justice & Inclusion, Jan. 14. A concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 8 p.m., Reynolds Auditorium, Bryan Center, Duke’s West Campus. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for seniors 65 and older and students.

Dreamfest, Jan. 14 to 16. Annual weekend of events providing an opportunity to both highlight and reflect on the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Events include a diversity summit, a poetry fest and a documentary screening. Various locations and admission fees.

January 15

UNC Community/University MLK Banquet, Jan. 15. North Carolina Senator Valerie Foushee will be the keynote at the University Community Banquet. 6 p.m. William and Ida Friday Center for Continuing Education. Tickets are $30.

Duke’s MLK Program, Jan. 15. Phil Freelon, architect of record and design team leader of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture, will be the guest speaker. Duke Chapel. 3 p.m. Free.

January 16

37th Annual MLK, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, Jan. 16. Annual event with Rev. James White, pastor of Durham’s Christ Our King Community Church, as the keynote speaker. Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Doors open at 5:45 a.m., event beings at 7:15. Admission is free.

37th Annual MLK Memorial Day March, Jan. 16. Annual march departs from the State Capitol Building, Edenton Street Side, Downtown Raleigh. March assembly and line up begins at 10 a.m. March begins at 11 a.m.

Day of Service 5K Run, Jan. 16. The Time Is Now 5K race will start 7:30 a.m., Old Well on Cameron Avenue. Proceeds will be donated to the Faith Danielle Hedgepeth Award to celebrate and honor the life of former Tar Heel Faith Danielle Hedgepeth and her legacy of service. Registration is $25.

Unity March & Rally, Jan. 16. March and rally begins at the NC Mutual Life Insurance Company and concluding at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Durham. 10:30 a.m. Free.

7th Annual Birthday Party Honoring the Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 16. A celebration of Durham’s Black Wall Street and The Green Book. Northgate Mall. 10:30 a.m.

Annual Religious Service, Jan. 16. Annual event featuring keynote speaker Rev. Prince Raney Rivers, senior pastor of the United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Apex. 6 p.m. Free.

100,000 meals packaged for the United Way of the Greater Triangle, Jan. 16. Volunteers will create soup mixes, rice bags, and bean bags to fill the shelves of pantries in the Triangle area. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Phail Wynn Jr. Student Services Center, Durham Technical Community College. Duke student sign-up (must sign up to attend, spots are limited; bus transportation available); faculty, staff and Durham community sign-up.

The Big Event: Service projects with partner Durham nonprofits. Jan. 16. Including Habitat for Humanity of Durham, Ronald McDonald House, Kidz Notes, TROSA, Emily K Center and St. Johns Church. 9 a.m. kick-off on East Campus Quad.

NCCU’s MLK Day of Service, Jan. 16. NCCU’s Office and Community Engagement and Service will partner with the United Way of the Greater Triangle to sponsor the annual day of service. 9 a.m. to noon. LeRoy T. Walker Physical Education and Sports Complex.

Annual Worship Service, Jan. 16. The Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will host the annual worship service in commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. King with keynote speaker Dr. Curton L. Johnson of First Missionary Baptist Church. 8:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, Jan. 16. Annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life with keynote speaker Otis McMillan, director of Bureau of World Evangelism A.M.E. Zion. 8 a.m. Crown Expo Center. Admission is $20 donation.

37th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Evening Musical Celebration, Jan. 16. Annual evening musical celebration, featuring Tyscot Gospel Recording Artist Ruth LaOntra, the Martin Luther King All Children’s Choir, The Christian Angels and others. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh. 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

January 17

Lecture and Awards Ceremony with Soledad O’Brien, Jan. 17. Recipients of UNC’s MLK Scholarship and Unsung Hero Awards will be recognized and the keynote address will be delivered by journalist Soledad O’Brien. 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall. Tickets are free and will be available at the Carolina Performing Arts ticket office.

Duke Clinical Research Institute’s annual MLK Celebration. Jan. 17. Musical musical performance and keynote speech by Ocoszio J. Jackson, Duke Law student and president of Duke’s Black Graduate and Professional Student Association. Paid parking is available in the deck. The H2 Loop campus bus stops at PG3, which is located at North Pavilion.

Wreath Laying Ceremony, Jan. 17. NCCU’s Department of Student Engagement and Leadership will host a Wreath Laying Ceremony with NCCU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations. 10:40 a.m., Library Bowl area on campus.

