Ten Years After The Great Recession, How Does NC Fare?

Ten years after the Great Recession North Carolina’s economy is back on its feet by many measures. Rates of employment are up, and the hard-hit manufacturing sector has been superseded by a growing tech and professional services industry.

Frank Stasio speaks with Patrick McHugh, author of new report from the Budget and Tax Center and Wizdom Powell, director of the University of Connecticut’s Health Disparities Institute about how North Carolina is faring ten years after The Great Recession.

But according to a new report from the Budget and Tax Center, a project of the left-leaning North Carolina Justice Center, a number of economic inequalities still persist in North Carolina, and many of them are amplified in communities of color. Patrick McHugh of the Budget and Tax Center authored the report and speaks with Frank Stasio about his prescription for economic equality. Stasio also speaks with Wizdom Powell, director of the University of Connecticut’s Health Disparities Institute about the effect of economic downturn on physical and mental health, especially for communities of color.