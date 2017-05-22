Tellico & Skylar Gudasz On The Lawn Thursday Night

WUNC's Back Porch Music On The Lawn series continues Thursday evening with exceptional North Carolina-based artists.

Skylar Gudasz & Tellico In Concert 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at American Tobacco Campus, Durham

Skylar Gudasz starts off the show at 6 p.m. in front of a home-town crowd at American Tobacco Campus. Songs from Skylar's Oleander release are heard on WUNCMusic and Back Porch Music and she is one of the artists featured in an all-star Big Star's Third tribute.

Headliners Tellico hail from Asheville where they hone their mix of bluegrass and Americana music. Three of the four-piece ensemble were members of the band Dehlia Low that also featured Anya Hinkle's signature vocal style.

