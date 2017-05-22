Related Programs: 
Back Porch Music Friday
Back Porch Music Saturday
Back Porch Music Sunday

Tellico & Skylar Gudasz On The Lawn Thursday Night

By 20 minutes ago
  • Tellico & Skylar Gudasz in concert
    Tellico & Skylar Gudasz in concert
    Tellico / Skylar Gudasz

WUNC's Back Porch Music On The Lawn series continues Thursday evening with exceptional North Carolina-based artists.

Skylar Gudasz & Tellico In Concert 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at American Tobacco Campus, Durham

Skylar Gudasz starts off the show at 6 p.m. in front of a home-town crowd at American Tobacco Campus. Songs from Skylar's Oleander release are heard on WUNCMusic and Back Porch Music and she is one of the artists featured in an all-star Big Star's Third tribute.

Headliners Tellico hail from Asheville where they hone their mix of bluegrass and Americana music. Three of the four-piece ensemble were members of the band Dehlia Low that also featured Anya Hinkle's signature vocal style.

For complete Back Porch Music On The Lawn details see our post announcing the full season of shows.

Check out our Back Porch Music radio show every weekend on WUNC.

Tags: 
Back Porch Music On The Lawn
Tellico
Skylar Gudasz

Related Content

WUNC's Back Porch Music On The Lawn For 2017

By WUNC Staff Apr 9, 2017
Back Porch Music on the Lawn Logo
WUNC / American Tobacco

The days are getting longer and the weather's warming up.  It's that time of year again for WUNC's Back Porch Music On The Lawn.

The free outdoor concerts, an annual Triangle tradition, are held beneath the Lucky Strike water tower at American Tobacco Campus in Durham.

We've got eight great shows for your spring and summer Thursday evenings. All shows begin at 6 p.m.

'So Happy I Could Die': A Conversation With Skylar Gudasz

By & Feb 19, 2016
Skylar Gudasz
Colby Katz

Skyar Gudasz has spent the last few years singing, performing, writing songs and appearing on other people's albums.  She was one of the voices of the touring show for Big Star's Third, playing from Barcelona, to Australia, to the Cat's Cradle.  After putting out a handful of singles and EPs, Skylar is releasing her album Oleander.

Back Porch Music On The Lawn Kicks Off With Front Country & Demolition String Band

By & May 10, 2017
Front Country band
Big Hassle

Grab your picnic blanket and round up the kids because it's time for the start of Back Porch Music on The Lawn at American Tobacco in Durham.

Thursday night Front Country rolls into town with their genre-busting brand of roots music.  This is the first of eight in a series of concerts. 

Skylar Gudasz - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

By & Nov 21, 2016
A picture of Skylar Gudasz.
dukeperformances.duke.edu

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast with a look at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.