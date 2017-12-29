The tax bill's reshaping of the American economy

Linette Lopez of Business Insider and Sudeep Reddy of Politico join us to break down this week’s economic and business news. We're already seeing the effects of the tax bill the first week after it was passed. We take a look at companies like Goldman Sachs and CitiGroup that are taking earnings hits, and people lining up to pay their property tax early. We discuss if the bill will encourage companies to repatriate money from abroad. How fast will all the effects ripple through the economy?