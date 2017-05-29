A Special Ceremony Memorializes Military Suicide Victims

An average of 20 military veterans commit suicide each day. While men and women killed in combat are remembered as heroes, those who take their own lives after returning home are rarely glorified.

Their families and friends suffer the stigma and isolation they feel as they try to memorialize loved ones who died off the battlefield.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bobbie O'Brien, a veterans and military issues reporter and producer for WUSF public media in Tampa, Florida and a correspondent for the American Homefront Project about a special ceremony that honored military suicide victims and the audio postcards she helped other grieving veterans create.