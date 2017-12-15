The Sound Opinions Holiday Spectacular: Snowbound Soliloquies

This is a Christmas special like none other. Holiday music collector and expert Andy Cirzan scours record stores, dustbins, and basements to find the best and rarest tunes for the season. And each year he treats Sound Opinions listeners to a much-anticipated hour of music and a free mix to download. This year’s compilation is called Snowbound Soliloquies: Further Adventures in Holiday Obscura.



*As a special bonus, listeners are invited to download Andy Cirzan's complete holiday compilation for FREE at christmas.soundopinions.org. The mix will only be up until the end of 2017, so get it while the yule log is hot!