Snow, Wintry Mix Headed To North Carolina

Spring is little more than a week away but most of North Carolina is getting another blast of snow and sleet before winter ends.

Forecasters are calling for snow from the Triad to parts of the Triangle through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service this morning expanded its Winter Weather Advisory and is now calling for up to three inches of snow in the Triad and areas north of I-85.

The Triangle is expected to get anywhere from a dusting of snow to two inches. But meteorologist Nick Petro said the snow could spread as more moisture comes in and temperatures get lower.

“As that comes down and those heavier rates come down, that could help to erase that warm air aloft and erase that warm air closer to the surface and allow us to experience a changeover farther east,” he said.

Many school districts in the Triad are closed today. Most Triangle schools are releasing students early.

In all, the National Weather Service has winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings or freeze warnings in effect for 67 of the state's 100 counties on Monday.

Forecasters say up to 6 inches of snow is possible around Boone in the northern mountains. Two inches of snow is expected around Salisbury and Statesville. Up to 2 inches of snow and sleet is expected across a wide swath stretching from Concord to Roanoke Rapids. An inch of snow is possible from Greenville to Jacksonville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

