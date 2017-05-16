Senate Budget Gives RDU A Big Lift

By 11 minutes ago

Inside Raleigh-Durham International Airport, RDU
Credit RDU

The state Senate's proposed budget includes more than $60 million for projects at Raleigh-Durham and Piedmont-Triad International Airports.

The vast majority of that will go to RDU to replace its aging runway near Terminal 2. 

Airport spokeswoman Kristie VanAuken said the airport is pleased that the Senate set aside money for the runway, which serves some of RDU's most popular flights.

“We think that this project will cost upwards of $300 million, and things like our Paris flight, our London flight, and our west coast flights could all be at risk if we don't get this runway replaced,” she said.

Read: See Where the Governor's Budget Differs from the Senate

To replace the 10,000-foot runway, the airport would receive $52 million from the state taxpayers, according to the Senate’s budget proposal.

VanAuken says the federal government has not been as reliable with funds for the project.  Engineers estimate the runway has about four years of stability left.

“No matter what we say, there's just not the money in federal programs that typically fund aviation infrastructure to support this runway program at the level that we're going to need it,” VanAuken said.

Tags: 
Budget

Related Content

A Budget Comparison; Where The Governor And Senate Differ

By May 12, 2017
State Senate chamber
Dave DeWitt / WUNC

This week marks the unofficial beginning of budget negotiations.

The final state budget of something north of $23 billion will look different than any of the budgets currently proposed, but taking a look at what lawmakers included in their proposals gives a good idea of what will be used as a bargaining chip, what will become a poison pill, and what will grab headlines in the weeks to come.

Senate Republicans Tout Tax Cuts, Teacher Raises As Part Of Budget Proposal

By May 9, 2017
Photo: Senate Leader Phil Berger, a Republican from Rockingham County
Jorge Valencia / WUNC

State Senators rolled out a $22.9 billion spending plan Tuesday afternoon at the General Assembly. This spending proposal represents an increase of 2.5 percent over the current budget and is a significant step in the protracted budget process.