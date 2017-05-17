Sen. Thom Tillis Says He's 'Doing Well' After Collapsing During A DC Race

Updated at 10:02 a.m. 5/17/2017

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and has been taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 56, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

He released a video on Twitter saying he got overheated around 2.5 miles into the race but was doing fine.

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.