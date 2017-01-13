Rock 'N' Roll And A Sex-Positive Cabaret

The Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern and the LGBTQ Center of Durham join forces for the second year in a row for a fundraiser cabaret show. This year’s show is set in a dystopian near-future where a fictional character named Zee must fight for sex-positive liberation from the tyranny of an evil empire.

The production tells the story of kooky characters set to a soundtrack of rock classics from artists like Joan Jett, The Rolling Stones and George Michael. Host Frank Stasio previews the event with its brainchild Jenn Evans, a volunteer at the Center, and Jaybird O’berski, artistic director of The Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern. Musicians and vocalists perform live in studio, including Louis Landry on drums; Rob Sharer on electric guitar; Hugh Crumley on bass guitar; and Maxine Eloi and Dana Marks on vocals. “Rubber Peacock: A Sex Positive Cabaret” is on stage at Motorco Music Hall in Durham tonight at 8 p.m.