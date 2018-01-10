Republican governors join growing calls against offshore oil and gas drilling

The Trump administration's plan to open most U.S. coastal waters to offshore oil and gas drilling is facing stiff opposition from many in the president's own party. On Tuesday, the administration said drilling would no longer be considered off the coast of Florida after pressure from Republican Gov. Rick Scott. And today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, an early supporter of President Donald Trump, said he's asking for an exemption from the proposal as well. Critics of the plan, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, say the risk to established industries like tourism and commercial fishing isn't worth the uncertain payoff.

