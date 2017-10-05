In The Remote Nooks Of North Carolina, Stories Abound

Writer Jeremy Markovich decided to go far away to find new stories. In fact, he wanted to go as far from any possible road as he could get in North Carolina.

He ventured to the corners of the state and shares the many stories he gathered in a new podcast series from Our State magazine called “Away Message.” On his journeys, Markovich discoveries the weaving, and possibly whisky-laden, tale of how the state borders were first established. He also meets a 90-year-old woman who fought to regain access to cemeteries in western North Carolina that are only accessible by boat.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Markovich, senior writer for Our State magazine, about his drive to get away from it all.