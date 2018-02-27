Quiz: Who said it? Powell versus Yellen

Newly-minted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told members of Congress today that he plans to continue the Fed’s “further gradual increases” of interest rates, not an entirely surprising move given the economy he is inheriting.

Powell’s emphasis on staying the course also reflects his time as a governor of the central bank — Powell rarely disagreed with predecessor Janet Yellen's direction. In fact, Powell’s speech today included many ideas — and even exact phrases — that Yellen has put forward before. So is it more of the same ol’ same ol’? To see just how similar the two Fed chair’s ideals are, we pulled a few of their statements for comparison.