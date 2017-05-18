Pulitzer Prize-Winning Biographer Reveals What’s Up With Russia

When it comes to relations between the United States and Russia, it can be hard to tease out the politics from the personalities. Sovietologist and political scientist William Taubman has made this task into something of a specialty. He has studied Russian language, politics and culture for 50 years, and is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the biography, "Khrushchev: The Man and his Era" (W.W. Norton & Co./2003).

Taubman says that although Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump initially seemed poised to make a deal, the two countries have returned to a “new Cold War,” with deeply-rooted aggressions that are both real and perceived. Taubman is giving a talk entitled, “What’s Up With Russia?” at a ticketed event at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst, North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Taubman, Bertrand Snell Professor of Political Science Emeritus at Amherst College, about his life’s work.