Precision Medicine Is Coming To a Doctor Near You

Medicine is becoming more and more precise. Healthcare professionals have growing access to big data, computational power and genetic sequencing and testing. Advances such as genetic screenings that rule out ineffective chemotherapy treatments are already being used clinically. Many other diseases, from high cholesterol to depression, are also on the list to potentially benefit from getting more precise interventions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Geoffrey Ginsburg, director of the Duke Center for Applied Genomics and Precision Medicine, and Duke University oncologist Dr. Kimberly Blackwell about precision medicine. The three are participants in the Precision Medicine 2017 World Conference, which takes place today and tomorrow at Duke University. It explores how precision medicine is changing healthcare in North Carolina and what individual doctors and patients should know about its use and its promise.