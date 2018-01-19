The Political Junkie: Shutdown Looms, Bannon Resists Subpoena, Thomas Farr Nomination Advances

The House has approved a stopgap measure to fund the government through mid-February, but Senate Democrats seem dissatisfied. They want concessions including deportation protection for some young immigrants before giving their vote.

An update on national news headlines with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin.

Meanwhile former White House strategist Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by the Mueller investigation to speak before a grand jury, and now he has also been subpoenaed by The House Intelligence Committee. But it does not look like he will been sharing state secrets anytime soon. Bannon’s lawyer has called the order to re-appear in front of the committee just two days after first appearing an “unreasonable” call by the House Intelligence Committee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved President Trump’s controversial nomination of Thomas Farr for federal judge in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Farr is a former lawyer for Jesse Helms. His nomination now moves to a full Senate vote. Plus, the Supreme Court blocked the redraw of North Carolina’s congressional districts. How will upcoming rulings in Texas and Maryland be affected? Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin for his analysis of the latest political headlines.