Political Junkie: SCOTUS Looks At Political Gerrymandering And Gun Control After Las Vegas

This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about a case from Wisconsin regarding the constitutionality of political gerrymandering.

The court appears to be split and all eyes are on Justice Anthony Kennedy as the probable deciding vote. The ruling will likely have implications for maps in other states including North Carolina. Meanwhile an effort is picking up steam in Congress to regulate “bump stocks” after the mass shooting this week in Las Vegas. A bump stock is a device that helps semiautomatic guns fire like fully-automatic weapons.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on political gerrymandering and how much traction gun control has in Congress after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.