Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Trump's First 100 Days

This Saturday marks 100 days in power for the Trump administration. The Trump team is touting the president’s accomplishments, which include job creation efforts and national security measures. A significant number of these measures were instituted through executive orders or memorandums, a maneuver for which Republicans criticized former President Obama.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Political Junkie Ken Rudin to look back at President Trump’s efforts. They also discuss President Trump’s new tax plan and a rift in the Democratic Party’s stance on abortion.