Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Supreme Court Rules on Gerrymandered NC Districts Plus Trump’s Trip

President Donald Trump jets around the world on his first foreign trip while back in the U.S., the G.O.P.’s American Health Care Act is under review. The Congressional Budget Office released a report this week that claimed 23 million Americans would be left uninsured under the new plan.

Plus the scandal surrounding Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn continues to bubble after a House committee announced on Wednesday it would subpoena Flynn. Meanwhile in state news, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled two North Carolina districts were gerrymandered along racial lines. Host Frank Stasio talks about the week in politics with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin.