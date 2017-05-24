A Poet Reflects On The Strangeness of America

When poet Jon Thompson considers the American landscape and culture, he often finds himself scratching his head, thinking, “This is a strange place we live in.” Thompson has been reflecting on America’s unique scenery, people and passions, and this inspired him to write a collection of poems called “Strange Country” (Shearsman Books/2016).

Thompson is an English professor at North Carolina State University. He is also the founding editor of “Free Verse: A Journal of Contemporary Poetry and Poetics,” and the editor of “Free Verse Editions.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Thompson about his career as a poet and writer.