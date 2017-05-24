Related Program: 
The State of Things

A Poet Reflects On The Strangeness of America

Jon Thompson's new book of poetry focuses on the strangeness of America.
When poet Jon Thompson considers the American landscape and culture, he often finds himself scratching his head, thinking, “This is a strange place we live in.” Thompson has been reflecting on America’s unique scenery, people and passions, and this inspired him to write a collection of poems called “Strange Country” (Shearsman Books/2016).

Thompson is an English professor at North Carolina State University. He is also the founding editor of “Free Verse: A Journal of Contemporary Poetry and Poetics,” and the editor of “Free Verse Editions.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Thompson about his career as a poet and writer.

