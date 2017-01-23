PHOTOS: Here are some of our favorite signs from the Women's March on Washington

There was a large and diverse crowd protesting the new Trump administration on Satuday during the Women's March in Washington, DC. And it wasn't just in Washington, protesters took to the streets leading like-minded marches in cities all over the globe.

Reporters Maria Murriel and Isis Madrid from our Across Women's Lives initiative traveled to Washington and posted what they saw on our AWL instagram.

Here are some of the placards you might have missed. Be sure to follow AWL on Instagram for the latest.

At the end of the day yesterday, as the #WomensMarchOnWashington reached the White House, marchers began to lay their signs on the fence across the street by the thousands. They stood in front of president Donald Trump's new home and chanted: "Welcome to your first day. We will not go away." A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

#WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

#WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

Women of color making their voices heard at the #WomensMarchOnWashington. A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

A day after the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performed at Donald Trump's inauguration, this Morman woman marched in the largest inauguration demonstration in US history. #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Marching for their indigenous ancestors. #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

A little @unbreakablekimmyschmidt out in front of the White House yesterday. #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

#WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

This Afghan woman's sign called out white feminism and demanded a stop to "imperial wars in the name of feminism." #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Dressed as the mythical fierce woman Medusa, this marcher calls on people to #petrifythepatriarchy. #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

Demanding reproductive freedom by the Washington monument. #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

HI->DC #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Support for DREAMers + protest of voter suppression, side by side at the #WomensMarchOnWashington. A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Sign reads: "Respect my existence or expect resistance." #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Passing under the Knapp Memorial arch. #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

#WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:14pm PST





