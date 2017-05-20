PHOTOS: Artists, Futurists Descend On Durham For Moogfest

Music producers, artists, and the future-curious explored art installations, talks, and concerts during Moogfest in downtown Durham. The festival celebrates artists who use technology to produce innovative sounds and visual art.

The second edition in the North Carolina city attracted headliners like Kendrick Lamar collaborator Flying Lotus, rapper Talib Kweli, and Prince-endorsed R&B trio KING. A local cast of creative-thinkers and musicians like Laila Nur, Jess Dilday (DJ PlayPlay) and Lonnie Holley also shared their talents with festival-goers.

The four-day festival is an homage to Robert “Bob” Moog the inventor of the popular Moog synthesizer and pioneer in electronic music production.

In these snapshots captured on the first and second days of the festival, participants explore foreign worlds through virtual reality, take in a spectrum of light and projections during live performances, and go digging for rare vinyl treasures.