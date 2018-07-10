Panthers' New Owner Promises Culture Change

By 58 minutes ago

New Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper answers a question during a news conference at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Tepper finalized his purchase of the team on Monday.
Credit Chuck Burton / AP

The new owner of the Carolina Panthers said a culture change is coming to the organization, following years of sexual harassment by the team’s former owner.

David Tepper gave his first press conference as owner of the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. He said the football side of the organization is in “pretty good shape” and he’s not looking to make many changes.

 

But Tepper is planning to change a front office atmosphere that prevented employees from talking openly about harassment.

 

“I can’t emphasize enough the openness I plan to have. Openness and team,” Tepper said.

 

Tepper said he'll accept nothing less than an "open and safe" work environment in Carolina.

 

Tepper is taking ownership from Jerry Richardson, who sold the team amidst a National Football League investigation into sexual harassment claims.

 

An NFL report recently confirmed those claims and said Richardson used nondisclosure agreements to silence harassment victims. Tepper said that won’t happen under his leadership.

 

“There’s not going to be nondislosure agreements no matter what in this new place. That was then, this is now,” Tepper said.

 

Despite the change in ownership, a 13-foot high statue of Richardson will remain outside Bank of America stadium in Charlotte.

 

Tepper said he’s "contractually obligated" to keep it there.

Tags: 
David Tepper
Carolina Panthers
Jerry Richardson

Related Content

NFL Fines Ex-Panthers Owner $2.75M After Misconduct Review

By Jun 28, 2018
Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson watches before the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C.
Bob Leverone / AP

The NFL has fined former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million following its investigation into sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace.

NFL Unanimously Approves Tepper's $2.2b Purchase Of Panthers

By May 22, 2018
New Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, left, shakes hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The new owner of the Carolina Panthers is committed to keeping the team in the Carolinas.

And Charlotte is his clearly his first choice. But David Tepper left a bit of wiggle room on his first day as owner of the team.