Related Program: 
The State of Things

North Carolina's Role In The Trump Administration

By & 7 minutes ago
  • Donald Trump speaks at press conference
    Then President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower Jan 11, 2017. It came as news to most congressional Republicans, that President Donald Trump wants to change their tax plan. He's tapping NC representatives to help.
    AP/Evan Vucci, File

North Carolina Republicans could have a bigger role in the Trump administration's policies than they anticipated.

President Trump recently approached Rep. Mark Meadows, chair of the House's far-right Freedom Caucus, about revamping the tax code. Presidents usually take such matters to the House's Ways and Means Committee in the early stages of the process.

Meanwhile, President Trump is indicating that a new  executive order on immigration could be unveiled any day. And Rep. Walter Jones becomes the first Republican to sign onto a Democratic proposal for an independent commission to investigate the extent of Russia's interference with the 2016 election.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Geoff Bennett, Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News, about the latest from Capitol Hill.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Geoff Bennett
Walter Jones
Mark Meadows
Freedom Caucus
Tax Code
The State of Things

Related Content

Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Trump Campaign And Russia

By & Feb 16, 2017
smiling headshot of ken rudin
Credit kenrudinpolitics.com

President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but they two leaders offered little indication of policies for what Trump had described as a "great" peace deal. Meanwhile, new reports show Trump campaign officials repeatedly communicated with Russian officials.

Where Does NC's Congressional Delegation Stand On Trump's Immigration Order?

By & WUNC Staff Feb 2, 2017
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
David Baron / Flickr, Creative Commons

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order suspending new-refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

NC Attorney General Joins Legal Challenge To Trump's Travel Ban

By Feb 7, 2017
An image of former state senator Josh Stein
Public Doman

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s travel and immigration ban.