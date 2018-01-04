North Carolina Healthcare News Roundup

Related Program: 
Healthcare in North Carolina is a tale of corporate giants in which business moves have major spillover effects on access and quality of healthcare for millions of residents. 

In rural northern North Carolina, UNC Health Care swept up Morehead Memorial, a hospital that declared bankruptcy. And secret closed door talks continue between Carolinas HealthCare System and UNC Health Care over a large merger that has garnered push back. Meanwhile, a federal lawsuit against Duke University and the University of North Carolina claims the institutions agreed not to hire each other’s doctors.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn for his analysis of the healthcare headlines. 

