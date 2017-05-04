No More Soccer Moms And Evil Stepmothers: ‘Listen To Your Mother’ Goes Beyond The Stereotypes

Holidays like Mother’s Day are often marked by cards, bouquets, or a heartfelt gift. But for the past three years, local writers have been gathering together to celebrate the occasion through storytelling. “Listen To Your Mother” features live readings about every aspect of motherhood, from the messy to the mundane.

Host Frank Stasio talks with three participants in this year’s event. Kathryn Clarke discusses her experience as an adoptive mother parenting across racial lines, Marty Long talks about navigating her role as a stepmother, and Sheila Arias shares her story about being a single mother to a child with special needs. The staged readings take place at the Jones Auditorium at Meredith College on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.