Late last year, the North Carolina General Assembly held a flurry of special sessions. Legislators passed laws stripping incoming Governor Roy Cooper of power, eliminating the State Board of Elections, and shifting power from the State Board of Education to incoming Republican School Superintendent Mark Johnson. All of those laws now face legal challenges in the courts. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.
New Year In North Carolina Politics: Lawsuits, Medicaid Expansion And Power Struggles
By Laura Lee, Jeff Tiberii & Frank Stasio • 1 hour ago