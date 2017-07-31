New NC Law Makes It Crime To Fly Drones Near Prisons, Jails

By 54 minutes ago
  • Drone in flight
    A new law makes it a crime to fly a drone within 250 feet above or 500 feet around prisons and jails in North Carolina.
    Don McCullough / Flickr Creative Commons

It's now a crime in North Carolina to fly a drone near prisons and jails.

The Charlotte Observer reports a new law prohibits anyone but law enforcement officials from flying drones within 250 feet above or 500 feet around prisons and jails. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the law Tuesday.

Using a drone to deliver weapons or other contraband can result in felony charge. People who just fly drones near prisons can face a misdemeanor.

Officials say drones have twice crashed within prison fences in North Carolina. In both cases, prison staff members recovered the drones' contraband before it reached prisoners.

South Carolina prison leaders say they know of five cases in which drones have dropped contraband. In June, an inmate used tools dropped by a drone to escape from Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.
 

Tags: 
Drones
Prison

Related Content

DOT To Drone Operators: Follow State Regulations

By Jul 10, 2017
Drone in flight
Don McCullough / Flickr Creative Commons

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has issued a reminder to drone operators to fly them safely and follow state regulations as more of them take flight. 

Raleigh Drone Company Gains Access To Fly Beyond Line-Of-Sight

By & Sep 7, 2016
Am image of a drone capturing videos and still images of an apartment building in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke / AP Photo

Last week, the Raleigh-based company PrecisionHawk became the first company to acquire a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration that allows pilots to fly commercial drones beyond the line-of-sight.

  PrecisionHawk uses drones for aerial data analysis in industries like agriculture. The F.A.A. waiver is an extension of new federal regulations that will allow more companies to use drones for commercial use. 