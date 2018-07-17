Related Program: 
The State of Things

New Moviediva Series Skips The Damsels In Distress

By & 1 hour ago

The promotional poster for the 1980 comedy film "Nine to Five."
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Film Curator Laura Boyes is a sucker for old romantic movies. But digging for gems from the golden age of cinema also tends to turn up sexist tropes: the two-dimensional secretary, naive blonde and women who flounder without significant male help.

In the new “Moviediva Film Series” at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham, Boyes is highlighting old films that tell a different story: ones where women have agency and use strategy and wit to champion their own narratives.

Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, speaks with guest host Anita Rao about the series and some of its featured movies, such as “The Awful Truth,” “Born Yesterday” and “Nine To Five.” The series runs from July 18 to November with a film playing every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
"The State of Things
Laura Boyes
Feminism
Film
Movies On The Radio
SOT At The Movies

Related Content

What Does Feminism Look Like In The Electronic Music Biz?

By & May 16, 2018
photo of michelle lhooq in a club
Luis Nieto Dickens

Female and queer artists will make up a majority of the lineup at this year’s Moogfest in downtown Durham. It’s a roster that pushes back against the prominence of men as the creators, performers and promoters in the electronic music industry.

Movies On The Radio: 'Feel-Good' Films

By & Dec 16, 2015
'Toy Story 3' was one listener's pick for a 'feel-good movie' for this month's edition of Movies on the Radio.
Alan / Falcon / Flickr Creative Commons

People watch movies to laugh, to cry and sometimes to just feel good.

Romance, hope and happiness are common themes in children's movies like "Toy Story 3" and romantic comedies like "You've Got Mail."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film studies professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about Hollywood's feel-good flicks.

Check out some of the movies featured in the program below:

Movies On The Radio & 'Citizen Kane' At NCMA

By & Nov 4, 2015
Wiki Commons

This month's Movies on the Radio is a live event at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.