NCAA Issues New Allegations Against UNC In Fraud Scandal

By Dec 23, 2016

The NCAA has issued new allegations against UNC in the ongoing fraud scandal.
Credit yeungb / Wikipedia Creative Commons

The NCAA has issued a new set of allegations against the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill over the years-long academic fraud scandal.

The body accuses the university of operating fake classes, and helping college athletes into them to keep their grades up.

UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said he'll fight the allegations.

“When they violate the process, I don't know what our remedy or recourse is, but I'm certain we're going to explore every one of them,” said Cunningham. “Because I think we owe it to this institution and we owe it to the other members of the association. You can't chase things just because you have an opinion.”

Cunningham said the NCAA did not allow UNC to enter some evidence into the record, and he accuses the body of violating its process.

This is the university's third and most serious notice of allegations from the NCAA in its renewed investigation.

Tags: 
Academic Fraud

Related Content

New Questions About UNC Basketball Aide's Involvement In Bogus Class Scandal

By & Dec 7, 2016
An image of UNC's Old Well
yeungb / Wikipedia Creative Commons

The News & Observer may have uncovered a new figure in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill academic scandal. News & Observer investigative reporter Dan Kane, who has been digging into the story for more than five years, says new questions have emerged about whether an academic aide with UNC basketball may have been involved.

UNC-Chapel Hill And NCAA At Odds Over Academic Fraud Investigation

By & Nov 17, 2016
An image of UNC's Old Well
yeungb / Wikipedia Creative Commons

The NCAA and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are at loggerheads over the ongoing investigation into academic fraud at the university. Recent correspondence between the two organizations, obtained by the News and Observer, shows the sports association no longer considers the university a partner in the investigation into fake classes targeted at student athletes.

UNC's Blind Side: A News And Observer Investigation

By & Sep 23, 2016
UNC Chancellor Carol Folt at a BOT meeting in September 2016
Emily Kristina Gabbard / WUNC

The academic and athletic scandal at the University of North Carolina dominated headlines for years.

Allegations of paper classes and inappropriate assistance to student-athletes prompted internal and external investigations. And newly released correspondence shows what was going on behind-the-scenes in the midst of revelations about academic fraud. 