NC Passes Organ Donor Milestone

North Carolina drivers hit a milestone recently by surpassing 5 million organ donors.

Organ donors are designated with the heart on their driver license. The milestone was recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Raleigh.

“I am proud to represent the 650 driver license examiners across the state in applauding the registration of North Carolina’s five millionth organ donor," said NCDMV Commissioner Torre J. Jessup.

NCDMV began its effort with Donate Life N.C. to support organ, eye and tissue donations in 1994 and each organ donor’s driver license is recognized with the symbol of a heart on the front of the license.