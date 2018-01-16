NC Governor Declares Emergency Ahead Of Snow

An Arctic wave of wintry weather is expected to spread snow across the width of North Carolina, from the mountains to the coast. Forecasters said up to 4 inches could fall in central North Carolina, with a couple of inches expected around Raleigh and father east.

Schools also closed early Tuesday from the Tennessee border to Asheville ahead of the rush of snow and cold.

Forecasters expect an arctic cold front to sweep across North Carolina bringing snow and frigid temperatures to the Piedmont and coastal plain, according to James Morrow, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"We're expecting anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow with locally higher amounts up to even maybe five inches,” he said. “So we're seeing a uptick in snowfall potential with this system."

Snow should start falling in the Triad around midnight Tuesday and then move eastward through Wednesday, Morrow said. Warmer daytime temperatures on Thursday and Friday will melt some snow but overnight conditions will cause re-freezing and hazardous roads.

"The cold air is so strong, especially in the mid to upper levels, that we're going to see a predominant snow event with this so we could see anywhere, even across North Carolina and as far east as some of the beaches could see snow out of this and it's going to be pretty impressive to watch,” Morrow said.

Even as warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday melt snow during the day, frigid temperature overnight will cause black ice and hazardous road conditions.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a statewide emergency Tuesday to allow him to deploy resources ahead of trouble.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

