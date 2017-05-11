Movies On The Radio: Best and Worst Remake Films

A well-executed remake film can bring a beloved story to a fresh audience. But when a remake is done wrong, it can leave faithful viewers cringing.

For the next Movies On The Radio, The State of Things wants to know what are the best and worst remake films? Did the 1990s romcom “You’ve Got Mail” do justice to the 1940s original “The Shop Around the Corner?” How does the 2005 remake of the classic film “Charlie and the Chocolate factory” hold up? Was Al Pacino’s performance as Tony Montana in “Scarface” an apt homage to the 1932 film of the same name?

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes take a stab at the remake films you revere or reject.

Send an email with your pick to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #sotmovie and you could be part of our next show!