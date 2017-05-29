On Memorial Day, Remembering Fallen Friends

The American Homefront Project talks with service members and veterans about who they're remembering this Memorial Day.



Jim Harkins, who served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1974, recalls a buddy shot down in Cambodia during the Vietnam War. He says his generation has "patriotism in our blood."

Air Force veteran Jim Harkins remembers a buddy who was shot down in Cambodia.

World War II and Korean War veteran James Powell recalls joining the service at age 16. In an interview aboard the American Victory Ship Mariners Victory Museum in Tampa, he talks about the high casualties suffered by WWII merchant seamen.

World War II and Korean War veteran James Powell remembers the loses among merchant seaman.

Master Chief Mark Lubeskie, who is retiring after 31 years of service, pays tribute to fellow sailors who were lost in the 1989-1990 Panama invasion. Lubeskie is based at Special Operations Command Headquarters on Florida's MacDill Air Force Base.

Navy Master Chief Mark Lubeskie honors his colleagues who were killed in the Panama invasion.

Bobbie O'Brien of member station WUSF-Tampa recorded and produced these interviews.

