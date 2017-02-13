Related Program: 
The State of Things

Meet Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza

By & 25 seconds ago
  • Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza speaking at a protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies in Raleigh.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza speaking at a protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies in Raleigh.
    Laura Pellicer
  • Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza poses with U.S. Congressman G.K. Butterfield
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    U.S. Congressman G.K. Butterfield is supporting Felipe DeJesus Molina Mendoza's appeal for asylum.
    Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza
  • Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza with a friend.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza with a friend.
    Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza

Mexican-born Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza is asking for asylum in the United States. He says he faces harassment if he is forced to return to Mexico because he is openly gay. Last time he was in Mexico, Molina Mendoza says he and a former boyfriend were attacked with beer bottles because of their sexual orientation.

Molina Mendoza has already been deported once before, and immigration officials say he is a priority for deportation. But his supporters argue he is contributing to society, and that the Riverside High School graduate does not pose a threat to Americans. Host Frank Stasio talks with Molina Mendoza about his life and legal claims.

Related Content

The Future Of DACA Under Trump

By & Feb 2, 2017
Yazmin Garcia Rico

During his campaign, Donald Trump said he would eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, also known as DACA, was put in place in 2012 by the Obama administration. It allows young adults who came to the United States without documentation as children to receive a two-year renewable protection from deportation, a work permit, and a Social Security number.
 

Undocumented Students Fear Deportation In North Carolina

By & Mar 3, 2016
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest.
Wikimedia Commons

Riverside high school senior Wildin David Guillen Acosta was headed to school on a typical morning in January when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained him and took him into custody.

Acosta is being held in a facility in Georgia, awaiting deportation to his native Honduras. Acosta says he came to the United States to escape the ultimatum of a violent gang: join us or we will kill you.

NC Students Miss School To Avoid Deportation

By Mar 1, 2016
photo of Wildin Acosta
Courtesy of the Acosta family

On a cold morning in late January, Riverside high school senior Wildin David Guillen Acosta started his car to warm it up for the drive to school. He went inside his family’s Durham apartment to grab his book bag, and when he came back out, two Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, or ICE officers, were waiting for him.