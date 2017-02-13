Meet Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza

Mexican-born Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza is asking for asylum in the United States. He says he faces harassment if he is forced to return to Mexico because he is openly gay. Last time he was in Mexico, Molina Mendoza says he and a former boyfriend were attacked with beer bottles because of their sexual orientation.

Molina Mendoza has already been deported once before, and immigration officials say he is a priority for deportation. But his supporters argue he is contributing to society, and that the Riverside High School graduate does not pose a threat to Americans. Host Frank Stasio talks with Molina Mendoza about his life and legal claims.