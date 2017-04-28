Related Program: 
The State of Things

‘Marjorie Prime’ Examines The Role Of Technology On Memory And Identity

By & 50 seconds ago
  • ‘Marjorie Prime’ performed at the Man Bites Dog Theater in downtown Durham.
    ‘Marjorie Prime’ performed at the Man Bites Dog Theater in downtown Durham.
    Man Bites Dog Theatre

What do we choose to remember as we grow older? How do the stories we tell ourselves shape our own identity? The play “Marjorie Prime” explores these questions through the story of an 85-year-old woman dealing with memory loss. Marjorie finds companionship in artificial intelligence modeled after a younger version of her deceased husband.

The “prime” helps Marjorie recall experiences from their lives together. However, much of the prime’s knowledge is based on the stories that are told by the people around them. Host Frank Stasio previews the play with dramaturg Jules Odendahl-James and actors Marcia Edmundson, Derrick Ivey and Michael Brocki. “Marjorie Prime” is on stage at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham until Saturday, May 13.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Man Bites Dog Theater
“Marjorie Prime
Jules Odendahl-James
Marcia Edmundson
Derrick Ivey
Michael Brocki
NC Theater

Related Content

'The Nether:' Theatrical Commentary On The Digital World

By & Apr 14, 2016
Alan Dehmer / ManBites Dog Theater

Editor's note: this conversation contains elements of sex and violence that might not be suitable for some listeners. 

In the near future, the Internet has become a totally immersive virtual reality called The Nether, in which users can carry out their wildest fantasies.

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

By & Oct 22, 2015
Survivors of a civilization-ending apocalypse manage to salvage fragments of their cultural history.
Emily Levinstone

The Simpsons is the kind of show that people watch over and over. Many episodes continue to linger in popular culture no matter how many years have passed since they originally aired.

But what would happen if suddenly all The Simpsons episodes and all other media and technology were gone and all that remained were people’s memories of what they think they heard or saw?